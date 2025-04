The advance polls are open in the federal election.

Early voting runs Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. So far, turnout appears to be high. At one polling station in Cape Spear district in the west end of St. John’s, there were lineups and poll workers reported a constant stream of voters throughout the day.

The final voting day is April 28. NTV will carry CTV’s live coverage of the results on election night.