Today is advance polling day for the Baie Verte-Green Bay By-Election.

The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the College Building in Springdale, Community Centre in Robert’s Arm, Kin Centre in La Scie, and Royal Canadian Legion in Baie Verte.

For more information, contact the Baie Verte-Green Bay Returning Office at 709- 566-2015, or Elections Newfoundland and Labrador toll-free at 1-877-729-7987.