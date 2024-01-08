Additional improvements for Medical Transportation Assistance

Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs, today announced additional improvements for patients who avail of the Medical Transportation Assistance Program (MTAP).

These improvements, which are effective for travel beginning on or after Dec. 1, 2023, include:

A new 85 per cent flight assistance rate for Labrador-Grenfell Health Zone residents travelling in- and out-of-province with airfare costs greater than $8,000 over a 12-month period.

Elimination of the $400 deductible for residents of Island health zones who travel for medical appointments out-of-province.

An increase in assistance for residents of Island health zones who travel out-of-province by air. This change means that all residents of the province are entitled to the same airfare assistance rates when they must travel out-of-province to access specialized insured medical services. The extra financial help for patients and their escorts (if applicable) is offered upfront or after travel is complete and consists of:

$1,000 in total which can be applied towards the cost of first eligible flight(s);

75 per cent towards additional eligible airfare costs between $1,000 and $8,000; and