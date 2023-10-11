Additional charges laid against Quebec man involved in grandparent scam; cash recovered

Thirty-four-year-old Luiggi Giovanni Yataco of Quebec, who was arrested and charged last week in relation to a grandparent scam in Gander, is now facing additional charges as a result of the investigation by Gander RCMP.

Last week, police received seven separate reports of a suspected scam, three of these reports involved incidents where the victims had handed over large amounts of cash to the scammer, believing they were helping a grandchild who was in trouble with the law. As part of the investigation, police seized a vehicle associated with Yataco on the day of his arrest, Oct. 5. A search warrant was authorized and the vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered three separate quantities of cash matching the amounts provided by each victim. The monies will be returned to the rightful owners.

Police believe this criminal activity is connected to organized crime, as evidence suggests more than one individual was involved.

Yataco remains in custody and will be in court tomorrow afternoon in Gander to answer to four counts of fraud over $5,000. The investigation is continuing, with further charges anticipated.