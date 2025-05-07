Active day for forest fires on island, homes reported ignited in Adam’s Cove

It’s been a day of forest fires on the Avalon and in central Newfoundland.

Forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty says there were five fires on the Avalon today and one in central near Badger Lake.

Two of the fires were extinguished, but there is a major fire burning now near Adam’s Cove on the Bay de Verde peninsula. Two water bombers have been dispatched, and Motty says multiple homes have been ignited.

Fires have also been reported near Holyrood and Fermeuse, while two others in Paradise and on Signal Hill have been put out.

The provincial government is warning that the forest fire hazard rating is currently high and very high in areas of central and eastern Newfoundland.

The public is advised to use caution.