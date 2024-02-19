Accused murderer pleads guilty to manslaughter

The jury trial for a man charged with murdering a woman in St. John’s more than two years ago was supposed to begin in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court today.

However, lawyers in the David Quirke case indicated there has been a change in plans.

Quirke was charged with second-degree murder. However, almost 100 potential jurors were sent home this morning when the defence told the judge that Quirke will, instead, plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Quirke was said to have stabbed 42-year-old Rayna Dove to death on Dec. 27, 2021. It happened at around 5 a.m. that day at a bed-sitting room on Cookstown Road in the downtown area of the capital city. The woman died at the scene and Quirke was taken into custody.

The 22-year-old was initially granted bail in the fall of 2022, but turned himself in when he couldn’t adhere to conditions of his release. He’s been free on bail and will be back in court for his sentencing hearing in May.