Accused murderer in Deer Lake makes brief court appearance

A 33-year-old Deer Lake man suspected of murdering a female relative this past week was back before a judge in provincial court in Corner Brook this afternoon.

Justin Paul Campbell has been charged with first-degree murder and theft over $5,000.

He was arrested Friday afternoon after a 69-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Nicholsville Road Extension in Deer Lake.

Police won’t say how the woman was related to Campbell.

Campbell initially appeared in court Saturday. When he came before Judge Kymil Howe today, it was a brief appearance. Lawyers agreed to set the case was set over to Oct. 3 to allow him time to get a lawyer. Campbell will remain in custody.

The RCMP launched an investigation Friday after what they described as a suspicious death.

RCMP investigators are still looking into the case and ask anyone with information to come forward.