Accused murderer granted bail — again

The man charged with killing a woman in St. John’s almost two years ago has been released from jail — again.

David Quirke was granted bail today for the second time in the last year. This time, he has to follow stricter conditions.

Following an appearance in court to iron out an application for judicial release, Justice Sandra Chaytor was satisfied a solid release plan had been put together for the 22-year-old.

Close to $60,000 was put up by four people as sureties as part of Quirke’s release conditions.

He will live with family members on the Burin Peninsula and must have at least one surety home with him at all times. He’s not permitted outside the residence unless it’s for work, school, to sign in at the RCMP or to come to St. John’s to attend court or meetings with his lawyer.

He was also ordered to have no contact with a list of people, including members of Rayna Dove’s family.

Quirke is believed to have murdered Dove on Dec. 27, 2021. The 42-year-old woman was stabbed at a bed-sitting room on Cookstown Road in the downtown area of the capital city. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, where Quirk was arrested.

He was initially granted bail in October of last year. However, he turned himself in shortly after when he was unable to adhere to one of the conditions of his release.

Since then, defence lawyer Mark Gruchy and Crown prosecutor Kellie Cullihall were able to agree on a release plan.

Family members of both Quirke and Dove were in the courtroom to take in proceedings. There was no reaction as Quirke left the courtroom.

Quirke’s trial by judge and jury is set to begin in February next year.