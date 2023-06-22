News

Accident closes Waterford Bridge Road

By Bailey Howard
Published on June 22, 2023 at 4:27 pm

An accident this afternoon has closed a portion of Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s.

The city advises that Waterford Bridge Road is closed from the Water Street and Topsail Road intersection to Road De Luxe. 

The city confirmed the closure is due to safety concerns from a vehicle hitting a pole in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. 

