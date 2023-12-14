AAHP urging government to reverse decision on Private Air Ambulance Services

The Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) fears privatization of the vital air ambulance service will risk the safety of patients and employees, and impact patient care. The Association is joining in the call to government to reverse its recent decision.

“Our members have long raised safety issues related to privately contracted air ambulance services. We are concerned Government’s decision will only increase safety risks, for patients and our members,” says Gord Piercey, AAHP’s President. “This is just another example of not protecting the public healthcare system or the professionals who are holding it together.”

The AAHP represents the clinical Medical Flight Specialists responsible for patient care during air ambulance flights. “These are highly skilled and very dedicated healthcare professionals who play a vital role in the continuum of critical and emergency care in our province, responsible for caring for gravely injured or ill patients,” he says. “When our Medical Flight Teams respond to dangerous medical situations, they need to be focused on providing the best quality health care possible to help keep patients alive and stabilized until they reach a hospital. Our members, their patients and their families should not have to worry about unnecessary safety concerns associated with the aircraft and flights.”

The AAHP represents 22 Allied Health Professionals including anesthesia assistants, audiologists, auditory verbal therapists, dietitians, medical flight specialists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, psychologists, sexologists, genetic counsellors, hyperbaric technologists, creative arts therapists, kinesiologists, orthoptists, pastoral care clinicians, prosthetists, orthotists, psychometrists, respiratory therapists, social workers and speech language pathologists.