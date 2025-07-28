A wet start to the week

It will be a wet start to the work week across the Island portion of the province. An area of rain will move across central and western sections of the Island today. For the Corner Brook area, 2 to 4 mm is expected. The Gros Morne area, along with Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander, will receive about 5 to 10 mm of rain. Along the south coast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a chance of showers. The Avalon Peninsula should remain dry. Highs will be near 20 for most areas except on the Great Northern Peninsula, where highs will only reach 15.
Across the Big Land, there is a chance of showers in western areas and a mix of sun and cloud for the coast and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay region. Temperatures will range from 13 in the west to 20 in the east.