A wet day for most areas of the province

After some lightning over the Avalon last night, it will be quieter today.
Showers are expected across most of the Island portion of the province today. The West Coast will see showers this morning and sun and cloud this afternoon. Showers will begin this morning across central sections. There is a chance of showers or drizzle along the south coast. The Avalon will see sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will range from 15 to 22.
Coastal areas of Labrador will see showers today with amounts ranging from 5 to 10 mm. For western areas, it will be cloudy with a risk of showers. Highs will range from 7 in the north to 19 in the south.