A quiet Tuesday on tap for the Province… I promise!

We are looking at a few flurries on both eastern and western Newfoundland this morning. Those will end and/or move offshore early this morning, and behind it, most areas of the Province will see a sunny and mild day. Highs will range from the minus single digits in northern and western Labrador and near to above freezing over much of the Island.
The weather pattern changes tomorrow to a milder one, and much of the Province will have some of the warmest temperatures this year. Highs across the board will rise into the single digits above freezing and some areas may creep into the lower teens. And there will also be sunshine!
Unfortunately, this will be accompanied by another rain event for many between later Wednesday and Thursday. I’ll have the full breakdown on this later today on NTV.ca and NTV starting at 5:30 PM.