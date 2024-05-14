A nice drive across most of the province

Roads are mostly bare and dry across the province. There are a few wet sections on the Avalon and south coast with areas of fog. In Labrador, there are some areas of fog across southeastern areas.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. The MV Marine Coaster III will depart southeast bight 8:30 a.m. for Petite Forte for maintenance, return departure sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1572 and 1573 are cancelled and WestJet Flight 560 is delayed.