A Heat Warning and afternoon t’storms will highlight Thursday’s weather across N.L.

Thursday is going to be another warm one across much of the Province. Highs will be into 20s for many areas. The highest readings will be found over portions of Central and eastern Newfoundland, where a HEAT WARNING continues today. Locations in the warning can expect highs in the upper 20s, with humidex values into the mid-30s.
Much of Labrador will also see highs in the 20s today, but it will be a bit cooler in the north where highs will be into the lower and middle teens. Some fog will be found in coastal areas, which may impact air travel into and out of the region. I believe that has been an issue for the last couple of days.
Much like yesterday, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that crop up over areas of interior Labrador, western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland this afternoon. As we can see, there is a general risk of minor thunderstorms across much of the Province later today.
Like yesterday, some of the storms may be strong and will produce frequent thunder and lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and locally gusty winds to 50 or 60 km/h. Future Radar, below, should give you a good idea of the timing of these storms later today into this evening.
