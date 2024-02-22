A Freezing Rain Warning and Special Weather Statement in effect for later today and tonight

An area of low pressure is going to pass over, or just east of, the Avalon Peninsula tonight. This low is going to bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain to portions of eastern, southern, and central Newfoundland in that time. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued weather alerts and warnings for various parts of eastern Newfoundland. They are as follows.
A Freezing Rain Warning is in effect from this evening until Friday morning for the following areas:
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Burin Peninsula
Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.
Freezing rain duration: 8 to 10 hours.
Total freezing rain and rainfall amounts: 10 to 20 mm.
Locations: the Avalon and Burin peninsulas.
Time span: this evening until early Friday morning.
Remarks: The freezing rain will be preceded by a few centimetres of snow and ice pellets beginning this afternoon. Parts of the Avalon peninsula will experience a change over to rain, at times heavy, overnight tonight, though freezing rain is expected to persist over higher terrain.
Although the freezing rain is expected to end early Friday morning, motorists are advised that roads will likely still be icy and hazardous during the morning commute.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Utility outages may occur. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
A Special Weather Statment is in effect for the following areas from this evening until early Friday morning:
- Clarenville & vicinity
- The Bonavista Peninsula
Total snow and ice pellet accumulations: 5 to 15 cm.
Freezing rain duration: possibly exceeding 4 hours.
Time span: this evening until early Friday morning.
Remarks: There remains significant uncertainty as to whether precipitation overnight tonight will fall as ice pellets or freezing rain. Any small shifts in the track of the weather system responsible for this wintry mix could cause notable changes to the expected precipitation types and amounts. Be sure to check for regularly updated forecasts to stay informed.
Travel could become difficult. If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Remember that the lack of a weather alert doesn't mean there is not going to be impactful weather in your area. It just means the weather isn't expected to be severe enough to warrant an alert.