A few snow-covered spots, but mostly good driving conditions across the province

On the west coast of Newfoundland and in central, roads are snow-covered with good visibility. There are some icy and slushy patches. Roads are bare on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, in the Clarenville area and on most of the Great Northern Peninsula.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy sections and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is currently monitoring numerous weather systems that could impact scheduled crossings during the week of February 5. Provincial ferries are operating on time.

Air Canada flights 2255 and 2257 are delayed at the St. John’s International Airport. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport PAL flights 917, 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.