A few snow-covered roads across the province

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly bare with good visibility. There are a few icy sections in central. On the west coast, for Corner Brook and areas south, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections.

Across parts of the Avalon, roads are snow-covered.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy sections.

There are no ferry delays.

Provincial Airlines flight 924 at the Deer Lake Regional Airport is late. Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport.