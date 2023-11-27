There are a few snow-covered roads across the province this morning.

In the Argentia area, and Burin Peninsula to Harbour Breton, roads are mostly snow-covered. Roads are also snow-covered in the Burgeo area. On the Great Northern Peninsula roads near St. Anthony are snow-covered with slushy sections.

In Labrador, roads from Churchill Falls to Wabush and from Cache River Depot to Churchill Falls are snow-covered.

Elsewhere across the province roads are bare with a few wet and icy sections.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates cancellations tomorrow. The MV Legionnaire continues to be out of service with a mechanical issue.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.