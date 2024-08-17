A few showers Saturday in the east, and an update on Hurricane Ernesto

A weak disturbance near eastern Newfoundland will bring a few showers to the Avalon Peninsula later this morning and this afternoon. The showers will be heaviest over southeastern areas, however the northeast Avalon may very well see a few sprinkles this afternoon. The shower threat should ease later this afternoon and evening, leaving us ready for a dry Sunday. Labrador will experience showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, and some will be strong especially tomorrow. Beyond those two things, the weather is going to be pretty quiet across the Province.
Hurricane Ernesto Update
AS OF 7:30 AM NDT HURRICANE ERNESTO IS LOCATED OVER BERMUDA. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE 140 KM/H AND THE STORM IS MOVING NORTH NORTHEAST AT 15 KM/H.
Current forecasts continue to indicate a high likelihood the centre of the storm will pass just east of, or over, the southeastern Avalon Peninsula Monday night. A track like this would keep the highest wind speeds offshore (gusts over 100 km/h). However some breezy conditions look likely over parts of the Avalon, however it will be within the range Id consider normal.
There will be a period of heavy rain over the area as the storm passes Monday evening or night. The most likely area for this is the Avalon and Buirn Peninsuals.
Some coastal flooding is possible, but that will be determined by the track of the storm’s centre.
The track and subsequent impacts still involve some uncertainty, but they are becoming clearer. I’ll have another update this afternoon.