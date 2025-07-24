A few showers is on the menu today

There is a chance of a few showers along the west coast. For central and eastern Newfoundland, the day will start off sunny, and clouds will build in through the day. The winds will be from the southwest with gusts between 40 and 60 km/h. Along the west coast, highs will range between 15 and 20 and near 20 elsewhere.
Showers will continue to move across the big land today. Amounts should not exceed 2 mm. Western Labrador could see a thunderstorm. Temperatures will range between 15 and 20 degrees.