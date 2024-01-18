School closures across the province

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update regarding afternoon later this morning:

Amos Comenius Memorial School

Bonne Bay Academy

Canon Richards Memorial Academy

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fitzgerald Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

French Shore Academy

Holy Cross All Grade

Holy Name of Mary Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Lawrence Academy

Swift Current Academy

Viking Trail Academy