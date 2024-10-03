A brilliant Friday on tap for much of the Province!

The weather will turn around for eastern and central Newfoundland on Friday, setting the stage for a great start to the weekend. After that, our eyes will turn toward Hurricane Kirk and how the storm will indirectly impact the weather in the PRovince. This storm will remain very far to our south but will change the weather pattern to one similar to what we experienced through much of this week. I’ve got the details in my latest forecast from Thursday’s NTV Evening News Hour!
