A bit of an unsettled forecast for the Island, while much cooler weather invades Labrador

The weather across the Big Land will turn much cooler overnight, and wind speeds will slacken behind a cold front. The combination of these two things, plus the rain, should allow firefighters to get a better handle on the fire burning near Churchill Falls. That fire burned as far north as the reservoir north of the airport last night, and even crossed the airport. Somehow no structures were damaged as the fire moved over the field.
Hopefully we will get more good news tomorrow as crews continue to battle the fire. There also more good news earlier today in that Labrador West has now had their power restored. Wabush was without power for nearly 24 hours.
The weather in Labrador will remain cool for the next few days. Meanwhile, on the Island, we will see a return to sunny and warm weather on Thursday. However, rain returns for Friday and possibly again on Sunday and Canada Day.
Thursday
- Sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Rain arrives along the west and southwest coast in the afternoon.
- Cooler in areas of onshore, southwesterly winds
Friday
- Rain likely across the Island
- Highs the mid teens to near 20
Saturday
- Sun and cloud Island-wide
- Highs in the upper teens
Sunday
- Chance of rain on the West Coast, mostly cloudy elsewhere
- Highs in the upper teens to near 20
Canada Day / Memorial Day
- Chance of rain for eastern Newfoundland, while it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in Central and on the West Coast.
- Highs in the lower 20s
Meanwhile, the weather in the Big Land looks much quieter for the next few days.
Thursday and Friday
- Mostly cloudy
- Highs near 12
Saturday
- Mostly sunny on the coast, sun and cloud around Upper Lake Melville and a chance of rain in the west
- Highs in the middle teens
Sunday
- Rain likely in the west and along southern areas of the coast
- Highs around 15
Monday
- Partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens