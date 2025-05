Just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May. 3, RNC officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the Town of CBS. Police were met by a visibly distraught female at the scene and an apartment in disarray. Police learned a verbal argument escalated into property damage and an assault at the residence.

A 28-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and property damage. The male was conveyed to the St. John’s city lock-up and will appear in court.