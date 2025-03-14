911 calls for service not requiring emergency response continue to utilize police resources

Both the RCMP and the RNC are receiving transferred 911 calls for service that do not require an emergency response.

Operators at the 911 call centres regularly receive 911 calls where they are unable to confirm with a caller if an emergency service is needed, such as a hang-up or a call with no voice on the other end. In these circumstances, 911 Call Takers are required to notify police of the call received by 911.

These calls for service are unnecessarily utilizing police resources and may prevent those who are dealing with an actual emergency from receiving the immediate assistance they require.

Calls involving background noises are immediately transferred to the appropriate police service for further action. In cases of a hang-up, 911 Call Takers will call the number back. If the call back is unanswered, police will be notified for further action.

If you initiate an accidental call to 911, do not hang up. Stay on the line and report that the call was placed accidentally. If you’ve hung up, answer a returned call so the matter can be resolved. If police or other emergency responders attend your home, answer your door.