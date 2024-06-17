63-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Benoit’s Cove

A 63-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Benoit’s Cove this weekend.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Corner Brook RCMP received a report from a passing motorist who came upon the crash near Snooks Pond on Forestry Access Road in Benoit’s Cove. An ATV had overturned and a man was located deceased in a ditch. A helmet was located nearby. It is believed that the crash may have occurred a number of hours earlier.

The ATV was seized as part of the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing