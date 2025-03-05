55-year-old man dies after snowmobile goes into brook near Deer Lake

Deer Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile incident on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. A group of snowmobilers were traveling together in a remote area near Angus Lake. One of the riders ended up in a brook, trapped underneath his snowmobile. Friends removed the man, who was unresponsive, from the water an then administered countless rounds of CPR. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Deer Lake Search and Rescue was engaged, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC). The man’s body was removed from the area by JRCC and taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook. The man was pronounced dead during transport to the hospital by a medical professional onboard the aircraft.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.