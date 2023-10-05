54-year-old man dead after moose-vehicle collision near Birchy Narrows

A 54-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was operating collided with a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway near Birchy Narrows on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 3 a.m. today, Deer Lake RCMP received a report of the collision after it was discovered by a motorist. A vehicle, which had departed the highway, was located down over a steep embankment.

The lone occupant, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead. Evidence at the scene determinedthe vehicle had collided with a moose before departing the highway. The crash is believed to have occurred during the early evening hours of Oct. 4.

A Traffic Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.