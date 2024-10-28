5 Things to know about the weather this week

1. We are starting off Monday with showers and flurries across the Island. Generally, we are seeing scattered showers south and east and areas of flurries/wet snow to the west. Roads this morning between Corner Brook and Bay St. George are largely being reported as partly snow-covered. Temperatures are also near or below freezing. Remember, snow means slow!
2. Snow will fall in the higher terrain of the West Coast today and tomorrow, so keep that in mind if you’re heading that way. In some areas, it will be significant, with some of the highest elevations looking to pick up over 15 cm by later Tuesday. The snow will ease in these areas Tuesday night.
3. Labrador West saw its first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. I am not sure how much fell, but this tweet by Sheldon Tuck seems to indicate between 5 and 10 cm of the white stuff. Roads between Goose Bay and Churchill Falls are being reported as partly snow-covered this morning.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Rodney Barney, the cold temperatures will likely stick around for the next few days, with highs remaining below freezing through Wednesday. Another streak will likely begin on Thursday.
4. A shot of cold air will bring widespread light rain showers and areas of wet snow to much of central and eastern Newfoundland Tuesday evening and night. While I am not anticipating widespread significant snowfall, some areas may see a little bit on the grassy surfaces come Wednesday morning. The higher terrain of the Avalon/St. John’s Metro is included in that.
5. Rain and warmer temperatures return to the Island to close out the week as a couple of lows pass through southern Labrador. Meanwhile, more snow chances will be found in the Big Land after a bit of mixed precipitation in some areas for mid-week.
I’ll have your full forecast coming up this evening on NTV starting at 5:30 PM. Have a great Monday!