49-year-old man charged with attempted murder following violent incident in Mount Pearl

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a violent incident at a home in Mount Pearl last night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made an arrest after responding to a violent event at a home in Mount Pearl last night at approximately 9:45 p.m. Responding officers began providing first aid to a 72-year-old male who was located in the home with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. The man was transported to a hospital where he remains today.

A 49-year-old male was arrested on scene and held in custody to appear in Provincial Court on charges related to the event last night, as well as historical events:

Attempted murder

Two counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Robbery

Mischief

Both the accused and the victim are known to one another.

The RNC Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have any information to assist. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)