47-year-old woman located in St. John’s

The RNC has located the 47-year-old woman reported missing on June 11 and last seen in the downtown area of St. John’s.
The RNC thanks the public for their assistance with this matter.
A 66-year-old woman from British Columbia is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on…
A 63-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Benoit’s Cove this weekend. Shortly…
With warmer weather enticing more people outdoors, the RNC is reminding the public of the…
Meetings With Remarkable People
NTV Newsday
Places To Go