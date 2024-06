The 39th annual Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Awards is coming up.

The awards show, hosted by John Sheehan, will take place in Bay Bulls on June 21. It showcases some of the province’s most talented performers.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at https://nlartsawards.eventbrite.ca.