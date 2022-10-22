39-year-old man faces charges after 38-year-old woman dies in crash on west coast

A 38-year-old Corner Brook woman died in the early Friday in a vehicle crash on the main road, Route 450, in Halfway Point on the island’s west coast.

The driver, 39-year-old James Boone of Halfway Point, was arrested and will appear in court today to face a number of criminal charges.

While on patrol on Route 450 at 12:45 a.m. an officer with RCMP Traffic Services West observed a vehicle approaching head on in the wrong lane. The officer swerved to avoid being struck by the oncoming vehicle and then activated lights to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle took flight and, in the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue.

About five minutes later, a 911 call was received reporting a single-vehicle crash on the main road in Halfway Point. The involved vehicle matched the description of the one that fled from police earlier. Police, emergency medical services and the South Shore Fire Department responded. The female passenger was deceased when first responders arrived.

An Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services West attended the scene. The roadway remained impassable for a number of hours while an investigation of the scene was conducted.

James Boone, who is on probation with multiple court restrictions and charges for breaching those restrictions, was arrested at the scene and held in custody for a court appearance today. He is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation causing death

Flight from police

Prohibited driving

Breach of probation

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – two counts

The investigation is continuing. A number of additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act are forthcoming.

Given the police interaction with the vehicle prior to the crash, RCMP NL has referred the matter to SIRT-NL for review.