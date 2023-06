A 34-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Shea Heights early Thursday morning

The RNC say gunshots were fired on Barry Place around 4 a.m. The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital, while a 37-year-old man suffered injuries unrelated to gunshots. Police say it was a targeted attack and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers anonymously.