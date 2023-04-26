29-year-old man arrested after shot fired in St. John’s Tuesday

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in St. John’s Tuesday afternoon.

The RNC was called to a case of “unknown trouble” in the east end of the capital city. Upon arrival officers were advised by residents that there had been a man in the area with a firearm who had shot at a person and a residence.

After a short investigation, officers were able to identify, locate and arrest the 29-year-old male suspect. He was charged with numerous offences including assault with a weapon, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, discharging a firearm with Reckless Intent, mischief Under $5000, and multiple breaches of a release order.

The man was taken to the lock-up and is being held there to appear in court. There were no injuries reported at this time.