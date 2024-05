A 28-year-old man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle ATV crash in Bristol’s Hope.

The RCMP received the report just before 5:30 p.m. Harbour Grace RCMP, emergency medical services and the Harbour Grace Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the scene.

The ATV had left the road and rolled multiple times. The operator was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.