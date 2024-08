Youth Ventures Newfoundland and Labrador held its 27th Annual Youth Ventures Awards at the St. John’s Farmers’ Market on Tuesday.

The awards recognize the achievements of youth entrepreneurs.

In total, 12 awards were handed out in a variety of categories. Kathleen O’Dea won the Venture of the Year award. There were also awards for excellence in Arts and Tourism, Customer Service, Marketing, Food Service, Financial Management, Community Impact, Outstanding Venture, Community Choice and more.