27-year-old man charged with armed robbery in Clarke’s Beach

Following a report of a residential robbery in Clarke’s Beach, 27-year-old Jesse Lewis was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP on Thursday.

Police were called to a Clarke’s Beach home shortly before 1 a.m. Before they arrived, Lewis allegedly threatened occupants inside the home while armed with a firearm and demanded money. He left the house after receiving a sum of money. No one was injured. The home and its occupants were known to Lewis.

Then, yesterday afternoon, police received information that Lewis had returned to the home while it was unoccupied. Officers set up containment and notified nearby residents. After some negotiations, Lewis surrendered himself to police. He was arrested without incident.

Lewis will appear in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences in relation to this event:

Robbery with a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Prohibited possession of firearm

Uttering threats against property

Breach of probation

In addition, Lewis is charged by Holyrood RCMP for the following crimes that occurred earlier this week:

Driving while prohibited

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Uttering Threats

Intimidation

Mischief – interfering with the lawful use or enjoyment of property

Breach probation

The investigations are continuing.