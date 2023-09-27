26-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash on TCH west of Badger

A 26-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Badger.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of the crash shortly before 11 a.m. involving a vehicle that had left the highway. The lone occupant, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead.

A collision analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged. The investigation is continuing.