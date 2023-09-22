21st Annual Police and Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony taking place Sunday

The 21st Annual Newfoundland and Labrador Police and Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony and Parade will take place on Sunday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. The event is planned for the memorial monument site outside of the Confederation Building East Block in St. John’s.

Bernard Davis, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Labour will participate in the wreath laying ceremony.

The flags at the Confederation Building will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset to mark the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day.