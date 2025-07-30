It’s off to the races in St. John’s as the 207th Royal St. John’s Regatta is a go.

The first race gets underway at 8:00 a.m.

Due to the holiday, all City offices and facilities, including recreation facilities and community centres, are closed.

Curbside waste collection will be going ahead, and Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for all users.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond. The outdoor pool at Bannerman Park will be closed all day; however, Bowring Park pool will open at 2:45 p.m. for public swimming following the Kids of Steel Triathlon. The splash pads at Bowring Park, Bannerman Park and Kenmount Park will be open.

There are also several road closures and parking restrictions in place to facilitate the Regatta.