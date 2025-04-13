2025 Salmon Festival adds Codfather Night in memory of Gordon Pinsent

This year’s Exploits Valley Salmon Festival will add cod to the menu in memory of Gordon Pinsent.
Post Views: 33
You Might also like
-
Kate Blanchard from King’s Point crowned as Miss Achievement NL 2025By Marykate O'Neill — April 13, 2025
Some of the province’s most exceptional young leaders were honoured at the Miss Achievement Newfoundland…Post Views: 99
-
Patients transferred from Waterford as new mental health hospital opensBy Web Team — April 13, 2025
Sunday marked a new day in health care as the province’s new mental health and…Post Views: 48
-
Liberal leadership candidates make promises to address cost of livingBy Web Team — April 13, 2025
Liberal leadership candidates John Abbott took part in a debate Sunday at NTV studios. Both…Post Views: 47