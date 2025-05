The 2025 East Coast Music Awards get started this Wednesday.

The five-day celebration takes place in St. John’s from May 7 to 11.

The event will feature award ceremonies, community events, and more.

On Wednesday the Kick-Off Party will take place at the JAG Soundhouse with performances by The Irish Descendants, Mick Davis and Thin Love, and With Violet. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events is available at ECMA.com.