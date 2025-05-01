2025 Canada Games unveils medal design at 100 Days Out Celebration

The 2025 Canada Games Host Society unveiled the official medal design and announced Equinox Gold as the presenting sponsor of the Medal Program Wednesday at a special event marking 100 Days Out from the Games.

The medal design, created by Heather Coughlan, an artist from Torbay, was selected through a contest held in 2024. Her design was chosen for its powerful representation of the province and the perseverance of athletes. Coughlan’s design takes inspiration from the iceberg, a powerful symbol of strength, perseverance, and longevity.

The design reflects the journey of every athlete. Just as an iceberg’s foundation lies beneath the surface, an athlete’s success is built upon years of dedication, unseen effort, and weathering the storm of trials and competition. The accompanying lanyard further reinforces this narrative, wrapping the athlete in a gradient of colours – from iceberg blues to teals and natural greens – symbolizing growth, resilience, and the journey to excellence.

Over 1,700 medals will be awarded during the 2025 Canada Games from August 8-25 through the Medal Program presented by Equinox Gold. The company’s logo will be prominently featured on the back of each medal, highlighting its commitment to supporting Canadian athletes and celebrating their achievements.

“The medals for the 2025 Canada Games are truly stunning and we are thrilled to celebrate this

significant milestone alongside the 2025 Host Society,” says Catriona Le May Doan, O.C., OLY, Chair, Canada Games Counci. “With 100 days to go, these medals will undoubtedly spark excitement across Canada and ignite the competitive spirit of the athletes that will take centre stage in St. John’s in August.”