This will mark 100 Days Out from the Games and will be the only opportunity to view the medals in person before the Games begin on August 8.

2025 Canada Games Unveil Medal Design and Medal Program Sponsor to Mark 100 Days Out

The medal designer and past Canada Games medalists will also be in attendance, including from 1977 – the last time St. John’s hosted the Canada Summer Games.

It takes place at the Jag Soundhouse in St. John’s at 3:00 p.m.