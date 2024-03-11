2025 Canada Games Mascot design unveiled

The 2025 Canada Games Host Society has announced the winner of the Mascot Challenge and unveiled the official mascot design.

The Host Society asked students in grades four to six to submit a design that reflects the province’s identity, culture and heritage.

Michael Tobin of Witless Bay was the winning illustration. The design was selected by a panel of judges with over 300 entries from schools across the island.

His design has transformed into the official 2025 Canada Games mascot now known as “Gusty” the codfish.