2025 Canada Games launches province-wide mascot challenge; deadline set for Dec. 8

Students in Grades 4-6 across the province are invited to submit a design for the official mascot of the 2025 Canada Games.

Youth are asked to create a mascot that’s either an object, animal, or character that reflects the identity, culture, and heritage of St. John’s and the province as a whole.

Submissions must include artwork, a suggested mascot name, and a backstory. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges.

The contest winner will receive a Canada Games prize pack, a class party, a visit from the official 2025 Games mascot, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a torchbearer for the 2025 Canada Games Torch Relay.

The contest deadline is Dec. 8 and the winning design will be unveiled in January.