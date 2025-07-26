2025 Canada Games launches ‘Games Give Back’ initiative

The 2025 Canada Games Host Society has announce the launch of Games Give Back, an initiative that will see all 13 provinces and territories come together to support two local organizations: Kids Eat Smart Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador and Thrive.

Throughout the Games, participating teams will have the opportunity to contribute through donation boxes located in the Athletes’ Village. Suggested contributions include a $1 donation for Kids Eat Smart Foundation NL and/or new, unused personal hygiene items for Thrive, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, etc.

“These simple acts of generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and youth in Newfoundland and Labrador, said Karen Sherriffs, CEO, 2025 Canada Games Host Society. “It’s amazing to see the country come together to support two organizations that are focused on the well-being of youth in our province.”

Tap to Donate devices will also be placed at the Main Box Office in Avalon Mall starting August 1, along with the St. John’s Convention Centre and select Games venues for any spectators interested in donating to the campaign.

Kids Eat Smart Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador is a provincial registered charity that serves over 47,000 meals every school day in 275 Kids Eat Smart Clubs in Newfoundland and Labrador. Every dollar collected ensures that breakfast is available to every child when they arrive at school, at no cost to the child or their family.

“We are truly humbled to be one of the charities of choice for the 2025 Canada Games. During such a momentous time in our province, everyone has the opportunity to support all children and youth, right here in our province. Every donation will help ensure all children have access to food at school, creating a stronger and brighter future for our children,” said Celina Stoyles, Executive Director, Kids Eat Smart Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thrive is a frontline community agency based in St. John’s that offers innovative education, outreach and support programs that assist underserved and marginalized individuals.

“All young people deserve support to achieve their full potential. This spirit is alive in the Canada Games and it’s how Thrive strives to work every day. When we extend these acts of care and systems of support to all of our youth, everybody wins,” said Angela Crockwell, Executive Director of Thrive.

More information on Games Give Back and how to get involved, download the 2025 Canada Games app available in the Apple App or Google Play stores.