2024 Snow crab management decision

Today, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced that the 2024 Snow crab Total Allowable Catch (TAC) will be 57,568 tonnes, an increase of 5.2 per cent from last year. This decision prioritizes responsible stewardship of this resource, while also recognizing its economic importance.

This decision aligns with the Precautionary Approach Framework and considers the latest scientific advice, as well as stakeholder input and socio-economic analysis.

The recent stock assessment indicates that the exploitable biomass of Snow crab is currently stable with nearly all Snow crab assessment divisions in Newfoundland and Labrador maintaining a healthy status within the Precautionary Approach Framework.

During the most recent stock assessment, DFO also fulfilled its commitment to conduct a review of the potential to combine the 3L inshore and offshore science assessment areas. This resulted in the combining of these areas, as previously requested by stakeholders.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada recognizes the economic importance of sustainable fisheries to communities. They will continue to work with stakeholders and partners on the management of this important fishery.